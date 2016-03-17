Brazil's central bank to reduce intensity of swap rollovers

BRASILIA, March 17 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank will scale back its daily currency swap auctions due to a window of opportunity offered by the current international outlook, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The decision comes in the wake of a strong rally in the Brazilian currency this month after the U.S. Federal Reserve scaled back expectations of interest rate hikes and traders bet on higher odds of Brazil’s Congress impeaching President Dilma Rousseff. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Daniel Flynn)