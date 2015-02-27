FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank to slow pace of currency swap rollover
February 27, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil central bank to slow pace of currency swap rollover

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank signaled on Friday it will reduce the rollover pace of currency swaps that mature in April, a move that could weigh on the real .

The central bank said in a statement it will auction on Monday as many as 7,400 swaps, derivatives that provide investors with protection against currency losses.

If the bank continues to sell the same number of contracts per day until the end of March, it will roll over about 80 percent of the $9.96 billion worth of swaps that mature on April 1.

In the past few months the central bank had been renewing nearly 100 percent of expiring swaps, a move seen by analysts as an attempt to smooth out the currency’s depreciation trend.

In February alone, the bank rolled over 13,000 currency swaps per day, renewing all of the $10.44 billion worth of swaps maturing on March 2.

The real has been trading around 10-year lows after losing more than 6 percent of its value so far this year. (Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Chris Reese)

