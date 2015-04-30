Brazil central bank to roll over fewer swaps after record loss

RIO DE JANEIRO, April 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank signaled on Thursday that it will reduce the roll over pace of currency swaps that expire in June, a move that could weigh down the real.

The signal comes as the bank paid a record 34.5 billion reais ($11.5 billion) in March to holders of those swaps, which are derivatives that provide investors with protection against currency losses, boosting the value of the Brazilian currency.

The swap-related loss was among the main reasons why Brazil posted a nominal budget deficit in March of 69.25 billion reais, the second-worst monthly result since records began in 2001.

The central bank said in a statement that it will auction as many as 8,100 swaps on Monday.

If the bank continues to sell the same number of contracts per day until the end of May, it will roll over about 80 percent of the $9.66 billion worth of swaps that mature on June 1.

In a step to remove policies that kept the real artificially overvalued, the central bank in late March ended its forex intervention program, which consisted of selling a daily amount of currency swaps.

It said on that occasion, however, that it would continue to roll over the stock of outstanding swaps. In April, it renewed nearly 100 percent of the swaps that expire in the beginning of May. (Editing by Andre Grenon)