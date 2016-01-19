Tombini says IMF's lowering of Brazil growth outlook "significant"

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank chairman, Alexandre Tombini, said he considers the International Monetary Fund’s decision to lower Brazil’s growth outlook as “significant” and added that all relevant information is considered by the rate setting committee.

The Copom, as the committee is known locally, kicked off its latest two-day meeting on Tuesday, in which it will weigh whether it will raise Brazil’s base interest rate referred to as the Selic, which currently stands at 14.25 percent annually.

Inflation topped 10 percent annually in Brazil in December. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Alison Williams)