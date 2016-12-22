BRIEF-Power Solutions International enters into a second amendment and waiver to credit agreement
* Power Solutions International - on December 19, 2016, co entered into a second amendment and waiver to credit agreement
BRASILIA Dec 22 The Brazilian central bank has more room to cut interest rates as inflation expectations have remain anchored at a lower level, central bank director of economic policy Carlos Viana said on Thursday.
The bank earlier on Thursday cut its economic growth forecast for 2017 and reiterated that a weaker economy will likely continue to drag down inflation. (Reporting by Alonso Soto)
BEIJING, Dec 23 China's leadership is signalling growth will slow slightly in 2017, policy advisers say, as it struggles to strike a balance between supporting the economy with loose credit conditions and preventing a destabilising build-up in debt.
ROME, Dec 22 The Italian cabinet met late on Thursday to discuss details of a widely anticipated government-led rescue of Monte dei Paschi di Siena after the bank failed to raise enough money from private investors to stay afloat.