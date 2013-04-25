FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2013 / 4:31 PM / in 4 years

Brazil cenbank director says committed to curbing inflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank is committed to keeping inflation under control and could be prompted to consider “intensifying” the use of monetary policy to curb consumer prices, a bank board member said on Thursday.

Speaking at an event in Sao Paulo, central bank director Carlos Hamilton Araujo acknowledged that fiscal and monetary policies in Brazil remain expansionary. But he also stressed that the central bank’s board clearly opted to step up the battle against inflation by raising interest rates last week.

Araujo spoke on the same day that the central bank released minutes from last week’s monetary policy meeting that signaled more rate hikes are likely in coming months.

