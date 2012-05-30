Brazil cuts interest rate to record low 8.50 pct

BRASILIA, May 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday to a new record low of 8.50 percent from 9 percent, in line with expectations as policymakers raced to shore up Latin America’s largest economy.

Thirty-eight out of 41 economists surveyed by Reuters predicted the bank would lower the so-called Selic rate by 50 basis points in its seventh consecutive rate cut. Two forecast a cut of 75 basis points and one a 25-basis-point reduction.

Wednesday’s decision was unanimous.