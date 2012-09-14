Brazil lowers reserve requirements for banks

BRASILIA, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Brazil’s central bank on Friday lowered reserve requirements for banks, freeing up 30 billion reais ($15 billion) in liquidity for the financial system at a time when many banks have become more cautious over lending.

Additional reserve requirements on demand deposits introduced in the midst of the 2008-09 global financial crisis will be scrapped effective immediately. An additional requirement on term deposits would be lowered 1 percentage point to 11 percent, effective Oct. 29, the central bank said in a statement.