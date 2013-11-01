FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil committed to inflation targeting, official says
November 1, 2013 / 12:10 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil committed to inflation targeting, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank is committed to the current inflation-targeting system, one of its board members said on Friday, adding that the benefits of a vigilant monetary policy are evident.

“We reiterate our commitment to the system of inflation-targeting,” Aldo Luis Mendes, the central bank’s monetary policy director, said at an event in São Paulo. The bank has a 4.5 percent inflation target for this year and next, with a leeway of plus or minus two percentage points.

He also flagged the importance of a floating currency regime and policies to administer international reserves as important anchors of the bank’s economic policy.

A recent program to provide the financial system with more supply of U.S. dollars on the spot and futures currency markets through auctions of swaps and similar financial instruments has been a “success,” Mendes said.

