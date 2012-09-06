FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil central bank vows 'maximum' caution in any extra rate cut
September 6, 2012 / 11:50 AM / 5 years ago

Brazil central bank vows 'maximum' caution in any extra rate cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank said any additional interest-rate cut should be done with “maximum” caution, as recent spikes in food prices pose inflationary risks in the short-term, minutes of their last monetary policy meeting said on Thursday.

The bank cut its benchmark Selic rate for the ninth straight time to an all-time low of 7.5 percent on Aug. 29 to bolster Latin America’s largest economy.

The bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, known as Copom, also expect a recent jump in commodities prices to be less intense than a similar situation in 2010 and 2011, the minutes said.

