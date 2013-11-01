Brazil FX intervention program has no set end date -central bank

SAO PAULO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The Brazilian central bank’s current intervention program in foreign exchange markets has no set end date, the bank’s director of monetary policy, Aldo Mendes said on Friday.

The program, in which the central bank is offering up to $60 billion in currency swaps and repurchase agreements, was originally designed to last until the end of the year, but can be extended if necessary.

“The program is under way, has no set end date. We signaled it would be in place until December, at least, and in my opinion it has been an absolute success,” Mendes said.