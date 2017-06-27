SAO PAULO, June 27 Brazil's São Paulo state will send officials and advisors to China, Europe and North America next month to meet investors interested in the privatization of state-controlled power firm CESP, a source with knowledge of the plans told Reuters on Tuesday.

CESP, or Cia Energética de São Paulo SA, manages three hydroelectric dams with a combined capacity of 1.65 gigawatts. The source, who asked not to be named, said the sale price will take into account an expected compensation from the federal government for expired and yet-to-expire operating licenses for some power generation assets. (Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)