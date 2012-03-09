UPDATE 1-Brazil's Cetip profit jumps five-fold in 4th Qtr

* Profit of 64.9 mln reais in line with estimates

SAO PAULO, March 8 (Reuters) - Fourth-quarter profit at Cetip, Latin America’s largest clearinghouse for securities, rose in line with analysts’ forecasts as lower operating expenses and rising registration and custody revenue made up for slowing sales of vehicle liens.

Net income at the São Paulo-based company rose more than five-fold to 64.9 million reais ($36.9 million) compared with a pro-forma 11.9 million reais in the year-earlier quarter, according to a securities filing on Thursday.

A Reuters poll of five analysts forecast fourth-quarter earnings of 64.4 million reais.

Profit rose 16.9 percent from 55.5 million reais in the third quarter.

Revenue rose 12.3 percent to 218.57 million reais compared with the pro-forma 194.55 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2010. Revenue was virtually unchanged from the 218.60 million reais recorded in the third quarter.

The results underscore Cetip’s ability to weather last year’s slowdown in demand for bonds, derivatives and car loans. Chief Executive Officer Luiz Fernando Fleury is pledging to put a lid on expenses as he seeks to expand Cetip’s trading and securities registration capabilities.

Adjusted operating expenses fell 13.2 percent in the quarter to 52.1 million reais from 60 million reais a year earlier.

Cetip’s traditional segment of registration and custody of fixed-income securities recorded a 24.7 percent increase in revenue to 131.18 million reais from a pro-forma 105.20 million reais a year earlier.

Sales of vehicle liens at its Sircof unit fell 2 percent from a year earlier to 29.54 million reais, in line with expectations. Sircof is the new name of a unit formerly known as GRV. Sercof sales fell 3.9 percent compared with the third quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operational profitability known as EBITDA, rose 91 percent to 130.2 million reais from 68.3 million reais a year earlier. The result was in line with the analyst poll’s estimate of 131.9 million reais.

EBITDA rose as financial expenses fell.

EBITDA fell 4.3 percent from 136.1 million reais in the third quarter.

Cetip shares fell 1.81 percent to 32.50 reais in Sao Paulo on Thursday. Company results were announced after the markets closed.