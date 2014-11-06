FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Cetip quarterly profit largely in line with estimates
November 6, 2014 / 10:32 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil's Cetip quarterly profit largely in line with estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Net income at Brazil’s Cetip SA Mercados Organizados rose to a record in the third quarter, largely in line with estimates, as clearing and custody revenues weathered market volatility and a recovery in car sales bolstered income from auto loan liens.

Cetip, Latin America’s largest securities clearinghouse, earned 108.1 million reais ($42.1 million) during the quarter, compared with the average estimate of 109 million reais in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

U.S. $1 = 2.5692 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

