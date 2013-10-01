FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil judge dismisses oil spill case versus Chevron, Transocean
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2013 / 11:54 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil judge dismisses oil spill case versus Chevron, Transocean

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A Brazilian federal judge dismissed a lawsuit against No. 2 U.S. oil company Chevron Corp and its drilling contractor Transocean Ltd, putting a close to a nearly two-year legal battle over a November 2011 oil spill.

Brazilian prosecutors have sought 40 billion reais ($18 billion) in damages for a 3,600 barrel leak in the Frade offshore oil field north of Rio de Janeiro operated by Chevron.

Judge Raffaele Felice Pirro of the federal court in Rio dismissed the case after accepting an “adjustment of conduct” accord with Chevron that commits the company to spending about 300 million reais in compensatory activities and said that Transocean had no responsibility for the spill.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.