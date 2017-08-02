Brazil chicken exports rise in July as food scandal wanes - ABPA

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian chicken exports totaled 385,000 tonnes in July, rising for the first time since an investigation into alleged bribery of food inspectors rattled the protein industry in March.

Meatpackers association ABPA said in a Wednesday statement that export volumes rose by 6.2 percent from a year earlier. In financial terms, exports rose 2.7 percent to $619 million.

The United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Japan and Mexico were among countries contributing to the rebound, said ABPA.

"We anticipate keeping up this pace through the end of 2017, marking a recovery of the export sector after negative first-half results,” said ABPA president Francisco Turra.

The numbers underscore the resilience of the world's largest chicken exporter despite the food scandal, which led to stricter sanitary controls in Brazil and its export destinations.

The bribery investigation of health inspectors in March, which involved major meatpackers BRF SA and JBS SA , prompted markets including China and Hong Kong to temporarily ban shipments of Brazilian meat. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by James Dalgleish)