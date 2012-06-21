FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil, China ink deals to boost investment-Mantega
June 21, 2012

Brazil, China ink deals to boost investment-Mantega

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 21 (Reuters) - Brazil and China signed a series of agreements on Thursday to increase trade and investment between the two emerging market powerhouses, Brazilian Finance Minister Guido Mantega said.

Speaking at the U.N. Rio+20 sustainable development summit in Rio de Janeiro, Mantega said the agreements would lead to an increase in exports of Brazilian-made airplanes to China.

The agreements will also allow Embraer to assemble commercial jets in China, a potentially huge market for the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Todd Benson; Editing by Paul Simao)

