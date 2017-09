SAO PAULO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazil’s climate institute Inmet sees a nearly 100 percent chance of the El Niño phenomenon continuing through January, February and March, coordinator of research Lauro Fortes said at a press conference on Friday to discuss the crop outlook.

The U.S. National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center said on Thursday it expected a strong El Niño to continue into 2016. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)