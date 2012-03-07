FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seaborne coal market could double-Brazil's Batista
#Market News
March 7, 2012

Seaborne coal market could double-Brazil's Batista

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 7 (Reuters) - The world seaborne coal market could grow to 1.12 billion tons by 2025, about double its size today, said Eike Batista, founder of Brazilian energy and commodities conglomerate EBX and head of MPX Energia SA.

“The potential for coal from Columbia is great,” Batista, Brazil’s richest man, told investors at a General Electric Co investor meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

MPX is spinning off its Colombian coal operations after agreeing in January to form a power joint venture with German utility E.ON in January.

