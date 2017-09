SAO PAULO, March 10 (Reuters) - Brazil exported 2.515 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in February, up from 1.97 million bags a year ago, coffee export association Cecafe said on Monday. FEBRUARY EXPORTS (IN 60-KG BAGS): ROBUSTA ARABICA GREEN SOLUBLE TOTAL $ MLN FEB. 14 143,276 2.372 2.515 228,876 2.746 386.45 MLN MLN MLN FEB. 13 38,460 1.934 1.972 236,819 2.211 427.78 MLN MLN MLN (Reporting by Reese Ewing)