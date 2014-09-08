FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil exports 2.71 mln bags green coffee in August - Cecafe
September 8, 2014 / 6:16 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil exports 2.71 mln bags green coffee in August - Cecafe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Brazil exported 2.71 million 60-kg bags of green coffee in August, nearly unchanged from July shipments of a revised 2.70 million bags, the Council of Green Coffee Exporters (Cecafe) said on Monday.

Brazil exported 2.38 million bags in August of 2013.

Even with drought damage to the crop, which is now essentially finished harvesting, Cecafe reported a 20 percent increase in coffee exports since January compared with the shipments over the first eight months of 2013. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Diane Craft)

