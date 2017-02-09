GUAXUPÉ, Brazil, Feb 9 Pinhalense SA Maquinas
Agrícolas, Brazil's largest coffee equipment maker, had a sharp
increase in sales this year as farmers took advantage of high
prices in the crop to invest in better machinery, its president
said on Thursday.
Reymar Coutinho de Andrade said that Pinhalense - which
produces machines to clean, separate, wash, store and roast
coffee - doubled its sales at the annual Femagri coffee
equipment fair in Guaxupé versus a year earlier, defying
Brazil's deepest recession in generations.
Brazil is the top producer and exporter of coffee, supplying
a third of the coffee consumed in the world.
"We've seen consecutive years of good prices for coffee. The
country is in a recession, but not the agricultural sector,"
said Andrade. "And coffee is in a better position than other
commodities."
Pinhalense, which exports its machines to almost 100
countries, projects a 15 percent increase in revenues in 2017.
Its sales reached 160 million reais ($51.2 million) last year.
It is supplying the equipment to a new early-processing unit
for coffee being built at Cooxupé, the world's largest coffee
cooperative. That will be the biggest installation of its kind
when completed.
Cooxupé, which expects to receive 5.8 million 60-kg bags of
coffee from farmers in 2017, organizes the Femagri fair and its
producers make up the bulk of clients at the event.
The president of Pinhalense said another reason for higher
sales is a trend among producers to aim for higher quality beans
to fetch better prices in the export market.
The company has a whole line of machines used to better
prepare beans and meet increasing quality standards from buyers
who are seeking a better drinking experience.
($1 = 3.12 Brazilian reais)
(Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Daniel Flynn and
Andrew Hay)