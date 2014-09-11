FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil sees 2015 coffee crop of 48.83 million bags
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 11, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Brazil sees 2015 coffee crop of 48.83 million bags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s coffee crop is likely to reach 48.83 million bags in 2015 based on historical trends, up 9.6 percent from this year’s drought-stricken harvest, according to the government’s crop supply agency Conab.

In May, Conab estimated Brazil would produce 44.57 million 60-kg bags this year after hot, dry weather hurt arabica output from the world’s biggest coffee belt.

With this year’s harvest almost over, Conab is expected to announce a new 2014 crop forecast next week.

Conab said its 2015 outlook was based on trends over the past five years, assuming a 1.6 percent drop in area planted with arabica and a stable area planted with robusta. In January Conab will give its first 2015 forecast based on field research. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.