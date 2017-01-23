FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Dutch coffee company JDE buys brands from Brazil's Cacique
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Commentary
The threat to internet freedom in Trump’s America
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 23, 2017 / 3:31 PM / 7 months ago

Dutch coffee company JDE buys brands from Brazil's Cacique

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Jacobs Douwe Egberts BV (JDE), a global coffee and tea company based in the Netherlands, said on Monday it is set to acquire a portfolio of coffee brands from Brazilian processor Cia Cacique de Café Solúvel.

JDE said in a statement that the deal includes the purchase of brands such as Café Pelé, Graníssimo and Tropical. The Dutch company said the acquisition is subject to approvals by regulators.

Cacique is Brazil's largest exporter of instant coffee, shipping the product to more than 85 countries. But the negotiation does not include Cacique's plants in Brazil. The company operates two large coffee processing installations in Barueri, Sao Paulo state, and Londrina, Paraná.

JDE said the acquisition will strengthen the company's position in core regions in Brazil. The firm already owns some of the most popular coffee brands in the country such as Pilão, Damasco, Café do Ponto and Caboclo.

JDE declined to state the value of the deal.

Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Marguerita Choy

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.