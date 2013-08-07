Brazil to buy up to 3 mln bags of coffee at 343 reais/bag -Rousseff

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Brazil’s President Dilma Rousseff said on Wednesday the government has approved a plan to buy up to 3 million 60-kg bags of coffee at 343 reais ($149) a bag to support coffee prices and help struggling producers.

Rousseff, whose speech was broadcast live on state television, was touring Brazil’s main coffee producing regions in Minas Gerais state, where earlier on Wednesday she said the government would buy coffee at a price of 346 reais ($150) a bag.

It is unclear which price is correct. Reuters is requesting clarification from the government. (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by John Wallace)