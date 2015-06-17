FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil discusses selling more coffee to Tim Hortons, Burger King
#Commodities
June 17, 2015 / 11:02 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil discusses selling more coffee to Tim Hortons, Burger King

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tim Hortons employees prepare coffee before the company's annual general meeting in Toronto, May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Peter Jones

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazil’s agriculture minister, Katia Abreu, traveled to Miami on Wednesday to try to increase the sale of Brazilian coffee to restaurant chains Burger King and Tim Hortons, the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tim Hortons, Canada’s largest chain of coffee shops, currently imports 90,000 tonnes of coffee, a third of which comes from Brazil, the ministry said.

“We want to increase that amount by a lot,” Abreu told reporters at a press conference in Brasilia before the trip.

Tim Hortons and Burger King are owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO).

Abreu said she would meet Josh Kobza, chief financial officer of Restaurant Brands International, and billionaire Jorge Paulo Lemann, co-founder of investment firm 3G Capital and chairman of Restaurant Brands International.

Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Steve Orlofsky

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
