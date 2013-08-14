July frosts cause losses to Brazil wheat, coffee output - state

SAO PAULO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Late July frosts that fell on Brazil’s south caused significant losses to this season’s wheat and next year’s coffee crops, said the farm secretary of Parana, a major wheat- and minor coffee- growing state.

The southern grain state will lose 33 percent of its current wheat crop that is maturing in the field, bringing current expected output from the state to 1.9 million tonnes, farm secretary’s statistics coordinator Carlos Winckler Godinho told Reuters. Parana is one of Brazil’s top two wheat producers.

Godinho also said that 62 percent of next year’s coffee crop would be lost due to the frosts that hit the state’s farms in late July. That is roughly equivalent to 1 million 60-kg bags of potential from next year’s crop. He said output is now seen at 582,000 bags from the state, down from 1.54 million previously.

The state’s current coffee crop that is now being harvested is largely unaffected by the frosts and is still forecast at 1.7 million bags. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)