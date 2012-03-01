FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Brazil Feb sugar, soy, coffee, iron exports rise
March 1, 2012 / 6:21 PM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-(OFFICIAL)-Brazil Feb sugar, soy, coffee, iron exports rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Trade min. rectifies sugar exports fig to show Feb increase)

SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar, soybean, coffee and iron ore exports rose in February from January, the Trade Ministry said on Thursday in its monthly commodities export report.

The ministry rectified initial data that erroneously showed a drop in sugar exports last month. Sugar shipments rose in February to 1.024 million tonnes, up from 950,700 tonnes in January, it showed through its corrected figures. (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Peter Murphy)

