See Brazil's commodities exports for January

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Trade Ministry published on Wednesday export data for the month of January. See the table below for the main commodities exports: Commodity January 2017 January 2016 COFFEE (60 KG BAG) 2.5 mln 2.49 mln CRUDE OIL (TNS) 5.6 mln 3.92 mln SOYBEANS (TNS) 912,000 394,000 IRON ORE (TNS) 28.9 mln 25.04 mln SUGAR RAW (TNS) 1.78 mln 1.13 mln POULTRY (TNS) 325,400 286,300 CORN (TNS) 1.45 mln 4.4 mln Source: Brazil's Trade Ministry (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora)