7 months ago
See Brazil's commodities exports for January
February 1, 2017 / 5:38 PM / 7 months ago

See Brazil's commodities exports for January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's Trade Ministry
published on Wednesday export data for 
the month of January. See the table below for the main
commodities exports:
        
 Commodity            January 2017    January 2016
 COFFEE (60 KG BAG)    2.5 mln         2.49 mln
 CRUDE OIL (TNS)       5.6 mln         3.92 mln
 SOYBEANS (TNS)        912,000         394,000
 IRON ORE (TNS)        28.9 mln        25.04 mln
 SUGAR RAW (TNS)       1.78 mln        1.13 mln
 POULTRY (TNS)         325,400         286,300
 CORN (TNS)            1.45 mln        4.4 mln
  Source: Brazil's Trade Ministry    

 (Reporting by Marcelo Teixeira and Roberto Samora)

