UPDATE 1-Brazil says July soy, coffee exports ease, iron ore rises
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 1, 2013 / 7:06 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Brazil says July soy, coffee exports ease, iron ore rises

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds table of commodity exports in July)
    SAO PAULO, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's soy and coffee exports
slipped in July compared with June, while iron ore shipments
climbed over the same period, the Trade Ministry said on
Thursday.
    After Brazil's record soybean harvest ended in May, exports
slipped to 5.66 million tonnes last month from 6.5 million in
June. Coffee exports also eased. 
    July iron ore exports rose to 29.69 million tonnes from 26.1
million tonnes the month earlier . 
    Brazil is the world's top exporter of sugar, coffee, and 
orange juice and may surpass the U.S. as top soybean producer 
this season. The country posted a trade deficit of 
$1.897 billion in July, today. 
           
                     JULY 2013   JUNE 2013    JULY 2012 
  COFFEE (60 KG BAG)  1.92 MLN    2.08 MLN    1.82 MLN 
  SOYBEANS (TNS)      5.66 MLN    6.50 MLN    4.13 MLN 
  SOYMEAL (TNS)       1.60 MLN    1.27 MLN    1.54 MLN 
  SOYOIL (TNS)        109,900     104,885     152,400 
  CORN (TNS)          733,300     276,300     1.70 MLN
  ORANGE JUICE (TNS)  149,600     137,900     202,100 
  SUGAR RAW (TNS)     1.85 MLN    1.79 MLN    2.08 MLN 
  SUGAR WHITE (TNS)   444,200     417,400     408,900 
  PULP (TNS)          832,700     761,900     745,100 
  ALUMINUM (TNS)      23,500      36,400      35,500 
  IRON ORE (TNS)      29.69 MLN   26.11 MLN   27.25 MLN 
  FUEL OILS (TNS)     789,100     367,300     709,600 
  CRUDE OIL (TNS)     1.16 MLN    1.16 MLN    2.01 MLN 
  COTTON LINT (TNS)   22,600      14,100      39,800 
  ETHANOL (LTR)       350.5 MLN   279.5 MLN   414.4 MLN 
 
 (Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Carol Bishopric)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
