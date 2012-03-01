FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Brazil Feb sugar, soy, coffee, iron exports rise
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 1, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 6 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Brazil Feb sugar, soy, coffee, iron exports rise

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects figure for raw sugar exports)	
    * Soy, corn harvest starting to peak, exports to pick up
    * Iron ore exports higher but Carnival may have slowed trade

    SAO PAULO, March 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian sugar,
soybean, coffee and iron ore exports rose in February from
January, the Trade Ministry said on Thursday in its monthly
commodities export report.	
    Brazil's soy and corn harvest is just about to peak with the
flow of grain through the ports to pick up in the coming weeks.
Brazil's sugar and coffee harvests are still months away.
February's Carnival holiday also slowed business in Brazil.	
    Iron ore shipments recovered slightly in February after
falling sharply in January when Brazil's Vale, the world's No. 2
miner, declared force majeure due to rain that halted shipments
from one of its iron ore systems. 	
	
             BRAZIL MONTHLY COMMODITIES EXPORTS  	
 COMMODITY EXPORTS      FEB 2012       JAN 2012      FEB 2011
                                                     
 COFFEE (60KG BAG)      1.99 MLN       1.95 MLN      2.08 MLN
 SOYBEANS (TNS)         1.57 MLN       1.01 MLN      663,800
 SOYMEAL (TNS)          996,800        1.05 MLN      697,700
 SOYOIL  (TNS)          93,000         87,600        65,200
 CORN  (TNS)            279,200        852,500       553,300
 FCOJ  (TNS)            170,000        176,500       143,300
 SUGAR RAW (TNS)        1.024 MLN      950,700       979,900
 SUGAR WHITE (TNS)      316,200        280,400       416,900
 PULP (TNS)             766,500        733,900       685,800
 ALUMINUM (TNS)         58,700         37,200        69,700
 STEEL FLATROLL (TNS)   119,100        104,100       249,200
 IRON ORE (TNS)         22.65 MLN      18.18 MLN     23.42 MLN
 FUEL OILS (TNS)        771,800        583,400       655,500
 CRUDE OIL (TNS)        2.37 MLN       2.19 MLN      2.43 MLN
 COTTON LINT (TNS)      57,900         52,700        28,300
 ETHANOL (LTR)          80,700         88,600        104,300
    	
	
 (Reporting by Reese Ewing and Peter Murphy; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.