UPDATE 1-Brazil soy exports rise in March from Feb., down annually
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 1, 2013 / 7:16 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Brazil soy exports rise in March from Feb., down annually

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds table with breakdown of exports, details)
    SAO PAULO, April 1 (Reuters) - Brazil's soybean exports rose
to 3.54 million tonnes in March from 959,600 tonnes in February
as a record crop flooded the nation's ports, trade ministry data
showed on Monday.
    But the February total was down 8.2 percent from the 4.24
million tonnes exported in the same month a year earlier, as a
record corn crop from last season kept taking up port space.
Corn exports fell from February but were up 535 percent from a
year ago as exporters kept shipping the record crop. The two
commodities share the same port infrastructure.
    Ethanol exports fell while sugar, coffee and iron ore rose
in March from the previous month.
    Brazil posted the smallest trade surplus for
the month of March since 2001, another sign of the problems
local exporters face to compete against rivals abroad as the
Brazilian economy struggles to take off.   
 COMMODITY EXPORTS   MARCH 2013  MARCH 2012  FEBRUARY 2013
 COFFEE (60 KG BAG)  2.3 MLN     2 MLN       1.89 MLN
 SOYBEANS (TNS)      3.54 MLN    4.24 MLN    959,600
 SOYMEAL (TNS)       616,900     1.052 MLN   669,700
 SOYOIL (TNS)        123,000     189,500     29,153
 CORN (TNS)          1.6 MLN     278,300     2.29 MLN
 ORANGE JUICE (TNS)  179,700     172,100     175,700
 SUGAR RAW (TNS)     1.51 MLN    625,300     1.21 MLN
 SUGAR WHITE (TNS)   433,100     369,000     567,300
 PULP (TNS)          797,100     774,400     819,800
 ALUMINUM (TNS)      45,700      36,100      25,100
 IRON ORE (TNS)      22.57 MLN   27.54 MLN   20.67 MLN
 FUEL OILS (TNS)     579,300     664,500     212,700
 CRUDE OIL (TNS)     1.84 MLN    2.88 MLN    1.54 MLN
 COTTON LINT (TNS)   39,600      64,000      47,400
 ETHANOL (LTR)       73.5 MLN    78.6 MLN    208.1 MLN
 
 (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Reese Ewing; Editing by
Gerald E. McCormick and David Gregorio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
