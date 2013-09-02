FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Brazil's commodities exports rise over dry August
September 2, 2013 / 6:57 PM / in 4 years

UPDATE 1-Brazil's commodities exports rise over dry August

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds details on exports, comparative table)
    SAO PAULO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's commodities exports
including sugar, corn, coffee and iron ore rose in August
compared with July while soy shipments eased now that the
harvest is over, the Trade Ministry said on Monday.
    Dry weather in recent weeks helped harvesting and loading of
a record sugar cane crop, and 44 percent more sugar was exported
in August than in the previous month.
    Brazil finished harvesting a record soybean crop in May and
exported 5.4 million tonnes of the crop in August, slightly
below the amount exported in July but twice the amount exported
in August of 2012 when drought hurt production.
    Brazil's vegetable oil association Abiove on Monday raised
its estimate for total exports of the 2012/13 soy crop to 40.5
million tonnes from 39.5 million tonnes previously.
    Though the soy harvest is long over, Brazil is still
harvesting the last of its second annual corn crop. Corn exports
jumped 300 percent from the previous month, now that the flow of
soy through the main ports has started to ease.
    Brazil is the world's top exporter of sugar, coffee and  
orange juice and may surpass the United States as top soybean
producer this season.
    August exports of cane-based ethanol reached their highest
monthly volume so far this year at 486 million liters,
surpassing the 351 million liters shipped in July and 316
million liters of August last year. About 85 percent of Brazil's
ethanol exports go to the United States.
    Cumulative exports of ethanol through August are up nearly
50 percent from a year ago, but most of 2012's ethanol exports
of more than three billion liters left Brazil in the second half
of the year and shipments this year are expected to ease. 
    Stronger commodities exports in August helped Brazil post a
trade surplus of $1.226 billion after recording a
deficit in July. 
    
                      AUG 2013   JULY 2013    AUG 2012 
  COFFEE (60 KG BAG)  2.40 MLN    1.92 MLN    2.28 MLN 
  SOYBEANS (TNS)      5.38 MLN    5.66 MLN    2.43 MLN 
  SOYMEAL (TNS)       1.26 MLN    1.60 MLN    1.36 MLN 
  SOYOIL (TNS)         92,800     109,928     179,500 
  CORN (TNS)          3.05 MLN    733,300     2.76 MLN
  ORANGE JUICE (TNS)  186,000     149,600     118,600 
  SUGAR RAW (TNS)     2.68 MLN    1.85 MLN    2.06 MLN 
  SUGAR WHITE (TNS)   621,900     444,200     398,900 
  PULP (TNS)          920,000     832,700     695,900 
  ALUMINUM (TNS)      30,300      23,500      47,200 
  IRON ORE (TNS)      31.16 MLN   29.69 MLN   27.53 MLN 
  FUEL OILS (TNS)     417,400     789,100     597,800 
  CRUDE OIL (TNS)     1.69 MLN    1.16 MLN    3.60 MLN 
  COTTON LINT (TNS)   22,600      22,600      39,800 
  ETHANOL (LTR)       485.7 MLN   350.5 MLN   313.9 MLN 
 
 (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Reese Ewing; Editing by
Bernard Orr and James Dalgleish)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

