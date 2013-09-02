UPDATE 1-Brazil's commodities exports rise over dry August

(Adds details on exports, comparative table) SAO PAULO, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Brazil's commodities exports including sugar, corn, coffee and iron ore rose in August compared with July while soy shipments eased now that the harvest is over, the Trade Ministry said on Monday. Dry weather in recent weeks helped harvesting and loading of a record sugar cane crop, and 44 percent more sugar was exported in August than in the previous month. Brazil finished harvesting a record soybean crop in May and exported 5.4 million tonnes of the crop in August, slightly below the amount exported in July but twice the amount exported in August of 2012 when drought hurt production. Brazil's vegetable oil association Abiove on Monday raised its estimate for total exports of the 2012/13 soy crop to 40.5 million tonnes from 39.5 million tonnes previously. Though the soy harvest is long over, Brazil is still harvesting the last of its second annual corn crop. Corn exports jumped 300 percent from the previous month, now that the flow of soy through the main ports has started to ease. Brazil is the world's top exporter of sugar, coffee and orange juice and may surpass the United States as top soybean producer this season. August exports of cane-based ethanol reached their highest monthly volume so far this year at 486 million liters, surpassing the 351 million liters shipped in July and 316 million liters of August last year. About 85 percent of Brazil's ethanol exports go to the United States. Cumulative exports of ethanol through August are up nearly 50 percent from a year ago, but most of 2012's ethanol exports of more than three billion liters left Brazil in the second half of the year and shipments this year are expected to ease. Stronger commodities exports in August helped Brazil post a trade surplus of $1.226 billion after recording a deficit in July. AUG 2013 JULY 2013 AUG 2012 COFFEE (60 KG BAG) 2.40 MLN 1.92 MLN 2.28 MLN SOYBEANS (TNS) 5.38 MLN 5.66 MLN 2.43 MLN SOYMEAL (TNS) 1.26 MLN 1.60 MLN 1.36 MLN SOYOIL (TNS) 92,800 109,928 179,500 CORN (TNS) 3.05 MLN 733,300 2.76 MLN ORANGE JUICE (TNS) 186,000 149,600 118,600 SUGAR RAW (TNS) 2.68 MLN 1.85 MLN 2.06 MLN SUGAR WHITE (TNS) 621,900 444,200 398,900 PULP (TNS) 920,000 832,700 695,900 ALUMINUM (TNS) 30,300 23,500 47,200 IRON ORE (TNS) 31.16 MLN 29.69 MLN 27.53 MLN FUEL OILS (TNS) 417,400 789,100 597,800 CRUDE OIL (TNS) 1.69 MLN 1.16 MLN 3.60 MLN COTTON LINT (TNS) 22,600 22,600 39,800 ETHANOL (LTR) 485.7 MLN 350.5 MLN 313.9 MLN (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer and Reese Ewing; Editing by Bernard Orr and James Dalgleish)