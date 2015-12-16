FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's legislative committee approves new 2016 fiscal goal
December 16, 2015 / 5:40 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's legislative committee approves new 2016 fiscal goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Congress’ joint budget committee approved on Wednesday a new 2016 fiscal savings goal of 0.5 percent of gross domestic product without the option of further reductions as the government requested.

The proposal now goes to the floor of the Congress, which is expected to hold the final vote on the goal later on Wednesday.

President Dilma Rousseff on Tuesday requested a primary surplus goal band of between 0.5 percent and 0.0 percent of GDP depending on tax collection next year. Finance Minister Joaquim Levy warned that lowering the target could hurt the country’s already battered fiscal responsibility credentials. (Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

