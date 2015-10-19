Brazil's lower house speaker Cunha says will not quit

BRASILIA, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The speaker of Brazil’s lower house of Congress, Eduardo Cunha, said on Monday he is not considering quitting his post despite a series of accusations of corruption that have led for calls for his ouster.

Cunha, who holds the power to decide on requests for the impeachment of President Dilma Rousseff, declined to answer questions from reporters in Congress about revelations that he held multimillion-dollar accounts in Switzerland. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Anthony Boadle; Editing by Diane Craft)