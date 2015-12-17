Brazil Congress approves smaller cut to 2016 fiscal goal

BRASILIA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Congress on Thursday approved a reduction of the country’s 2016 fiscal savings target, but ditched a request by President Dilma Rousseff for a steeper cut that raised questions about her commitment to close a widening deficit.

Most lawmakers in a joint-session of Congress voted for a fixed target of 0.5 percent of the gross domestic product without the option of deducting investments and other expenditures.