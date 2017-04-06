Brazil's Temer authorizes changes to pension reform plan

SAO PAULO, April 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Michel Temer said on Thursday he has authorized the lawmaker sponsoring a key pension reform plan to alter the proposal in order to guarantee approval in the lower house of Congress.

Still, Temer said in a radio interview that any changes to the plan must maintain the bill's minimum retirement age. Temer needs to gather support of 308 out of 513 lawmakers in the house to pass the controversial reform, but a survey of lawmakers on Wednesday suggested he did not have the support. (Reporting by Patricia Duarte and Bruno Federowski; Writing by Bruno Federowski)