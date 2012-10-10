Brazil's Brookfield new project starts down a third from year ago

* New launches down on yr but up sharply from second qtr

* Cumulative sales so far this year down 46 pct on yr

* Sales exceeding launches, drawing down stocks

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Brookfield Incorporacoes reported a 33 percent year-on-year drop in new project starts for the third quarter to 615 million reais ($302 million).

New projects were up 72 percent however compared with the second quarter, the company said Tuesday.

Since the start of this year through to September, new launches were down 36 percent compared with a year earlier to 1.35 billion reais.

Brazil’s market for new homes has cooled over the past year as Latin America’s biggest economy stagnated, leaving homebuilders to grapple with slowing demand after years of blockbuster growth.

The results for Brookfield so far this year reflected its custom of concentrating launches in the last three months of the year, the company said.

Contracted sales in the third quarter reached 716 million reais, down 46 percent from the same period of 2011.

Cumulative sales since the start of the year were down 26.4 percent compared to 2011, totaling 2.25 billion reais.

“Sales continued to exceed launches, leading to a reduction in stock,” the company said in a statement.

The company said that it completed 14 projects or phases of projects during the quarter, totaling 1,839 units worth 839 million reais.

So far this year, 55 projects or phases of projects have been completed, representing 6,968 units worth 1.45 billion reais.