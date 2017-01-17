FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil, homebuilders postpone talks on sales cancellation rules -source
January 17, 2017 / 2:59 PM / 7 months ago

Brazil, homebuilders postpone talks on sales cancellation rules -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government and representatives of construction and real estate companies have postponed a meeting scheduled for later on Tuesday to discuss a new framework for home sales cancellations, according to a person briefed on the matter.

The decision came from the Budget and Planning Ministry, which is working on the framework with the industry, said the person, who is not authorized to speak to the press. Press representatives from the ministry were not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

