Brazil's Copersucar declares force majeure to 3rd party sugar shippers
#Market News
October 23, 2013 / 1:06 AM / 4 years ago

Brazil's Copersucar declares force majeure to 3rd party sugar shippers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Brazil’s largest trader of sugar and ethanol declared force majeure to some third party exporters of sugar with contracts to ship through its Santos Port terminal that burned down on Friday, sources in the sugar trade said.

Two sources in separate international sugar trading houses said on Tuesday that Copersucar issued force majeure notices to all third party sugar traders that had contracted capacity at its terminal, including Louis Dreyfus’ local unit BioSev and Bunge Ltd.’s Brazilian sugar business.

Neither Louis Dreyfus nor Bunge representatives responded to requests from Reuters for comment at the time of publishing. A Copersucar executive declined to comment at a Sao Paulo event Tuesday night on any possible cancellation of contracts.

