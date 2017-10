Nov 5 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Copersucar SA, the world’s biggest sugar exporter, will take control of U.S.-based Eco-Energy to become the world’s largest ethanol trader, Copersucar said on Monday.

Together the two firms will produce 10 billion liters of ethanol per year and have a 12 percent share of the global ethanol market, Copersucar said in a statement.