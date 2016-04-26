Brazil's BRF says importing corn from Mercosur countries

SAO PAULO, April 26 (Reuters) - Brazil’s BRF is importing corn from Mercosur countries but does not expect to take advantage of a new quota to buy tariff-free corn from outside the regional trade bloc, the company said in an e-mail to Reuters.

The government’s quota for an initial 100,000 tonnes of duty-free corn per company on purchases outside of Mercosur, announced on Tuesday, is expected to favor imports of corn from the United States. Imports from Mercosur members like Argentina and Paraguay were already tariff-free in Brazil. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese)