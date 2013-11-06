FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-China approves Brazilian corn imports
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 6, 2013 / 8:41 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-China approves Brazilian corn imports

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - China has agreed to allow imports of Brazilian corn, providing a key market for surging production that has left a surplus of the grain in the South American farming giant, a Brazilian government official said on Wednesday.

China mostly imports corn from the United States but allowed the first major shipment from Argentina in August. Brazil has been working to address China’s phytosanitary concerns and prove that there is no risk of bugs or fungi it its crop.

“The agreement signed today enables Brazilian corn to be imported by China,” Gleisi Hoffmann, chief of staff for Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff, said via Twitter.

Although China is the world’s No. 2 corn producer after the United States and should produce 210 million tonnes of the grain this season, it is expected to expand its corn imports to feed its growing middle class.

In the 2012/13 season, China imported 3 million tonnes of corn, an amount that should rise to 7 million in the 2013/14 season, according to the U.S. Agriculture Department.

Brazil’s corn production has increased by 60 percent in the past 10 years, culminating in a record 80-million-tonne crop in the 2012/13 season that left the country with far more corn than it can use domestically.

The agriculture ministry expects that China, eventually, will take up to 10 million tonnes of Brazil’s corn per year. However Benedito Rosa, the director of the department of commercial affairs, told Reuters in September that Chinese imports in the 2013/14 season would likely be small.

China is so tied to the U.S. market that it will take some time for Brazil to get its foot in the door, he said.

Brazil’s corn output is expected to decline slightly in the 2013/14 season as farmers favor soybeans. China approved the import of a new brand of genetically modified soybeans, Monsanto Co’s Intacta RR2, in June.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.