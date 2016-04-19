FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil eliminates corn import tax amid tight local supplies
April 19, 2016

Brazil eliminates corn import tax amid tight local supplies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 19 (Reuters) - Brazil’s government decided on Tuesday to eliminate an import tax on corn shipments from countries outside the Mercosur trade bloc amid tight local supplies.

According to Brazil’s trading chamber Camex, corn shipments would be exempt from the tax that varies from 8 to 10 percent for a period of six months, up to a maximum amount of 1 million tonnes. Countries inside the Mercosur already enjoy tax-free conditions in corn trade. (Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Sandra Maler)

