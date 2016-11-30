FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
UPDATE 1-Andrade Gutierrez SA agrees to Brazil leniency deal
November 30, 2016 / 8:25 PM / 9 months ago

UPDATE 1-Andrade Gutierrez SA agrees to Brazil leniency deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details, confirmation throughout)

SAO PAULO, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Andrade Gutierrez SA, one of Brazil's largest engineering and business groups, on Wednesday signed a leniency deal with a government agency related to a major corruption scandal.

Andrade Gutierrez and antitrust watchdog agency Cade said in separate statements the accord is part of an investigation into engineering works carried out across several shanty towns in the city of Rio de Janeiro in recent years.

The funds used to finance those works were part of ousted former President Dilma Rousseff's Accelerated Growth Plan investment program, also a target of "Operation Car Wash," a corruption probe into fraudulent contracts between builders and state companies.

Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chris Reese and Will Dunham

