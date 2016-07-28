FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil judge accepts charges against Bradesco CEO
July 28, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

Brazil judge accepts charges against Bradesco CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, July 28 (Reuters) - A federal judge in Brazil has accepted criminal charges against Luiz Carlos Trabuco, the chief executive of Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 2 private-sector bank, a court representative in Brasilia said on Thursday.

Trabuco is accused of trying to avert fines for potential tax evasion and will now stand trial. Bradesco said in a statement it was convinced nothing illegal had taken place and planned to present its arguments in court in a timely manner. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy and Aluisio Alves; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)

