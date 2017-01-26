FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Eike Batista has contacted Brazilian officials, say representatives
#Market News
January 26, 2017 / 8:48 PM / 7 months ago

Eike Batista has contacted Brazilian officials, say representatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian businessman Eike Batista reached out to Brazilian authorities after learning of a warrant for his arrest and will soon turn himself in, his legal advisors said in a statement on Thursday.

Batista is currently abroad, legal consultants Teixeira Martins said in the note, confirming suspicions from investigators that he had left the country before police could carry out an arrest warrant in a bribery investigation. (Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Daniel Flynn)

