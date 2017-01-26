FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil police raid home of former billionaire Batista, TV says
#Energy
January 26, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 7 months ago

Brazil police raid home of former billionaire Batista, TV says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian police and federal prosecutors conducted a series of raids and searches on Thursday related to a massive corruption probe, with one of the targets being former billionaire Eike Batista, news channel GloboNews reported.

According to GloboNews, Batista's home was raided by police but he could not be immediately found. Batista, who is currently travelling, plans to turn himself in to authorities on his return, GloboNews said, citing unnamed lawyers representing him.

According to the newswire service of O Globo newspaper, nine detention orders were issued on Thursday in a new phase of "Operation Car Wash," as the probe is commonly known. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Catherine Evans)

