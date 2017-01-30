Brazil's Batista lands in Rio, detained on graft charges -Globo

SAO PAULO, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Former billionaire Eike Batista, once Brazil's richest man, arrived in Rio de Janeiro on a flight from New York on Monday and was detained by Federal Police in connection with charges including an alleged $16 million bribe to a former governor, Globonews television reported.

Batista, a brash entrepreneur who became the face of Brazil's fizzled commodities boom, had been sought since last week by Brazilian police, who raided his Rio mansion and confiscated his luxury cars as part of their bribery investigation. (Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Editing by Daniel Flynn)