a year ago
Brazil prosecutors say Eike Batista not target of current probe
#Market News
September 22, 2016 / 2:00 PM / a year ago

Brazil prosecutors say Eike Batista not target of current probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian commodities tycoon Eike Batista is not a target of the current phase of a sweeping corruption probe, but his voluntary testimony was key to the arrest of former Finance Minister Guido Mantega, investigators said at a news conference on Thursday.

Prosecutor Carlos Lima said the task force investigating graft at state-run oil company Petrobras sought the "preventive" jailing of Mantega, which is usually granted when there is risk of a subject fleeing or committing further wrongdoing. However, he said the judge overseeing the case instead ordered Mantega's "temporary" detention, while investigators assemble further evidence. (Reporting by Brad Brooks and Brad Haynes Editing by W Simon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
